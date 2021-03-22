Hong Kong pastors in exile are planting new churches abroad to serve the growing community of citizens who are fleeing political persecution.

Douglas Wong, a pastor at a church under Christian and Missionary Alliance and the former head of China Alliance Press, will be planting a new church in Taipei. He is joined by Wong Siu-yung, another pastor who fled to Taiwan after Beijing imposed a national security law on the city, he announced on social media on Sunday.

Douglas Wong, who founded the Glorious Worship Ministry, was accused by Beijing mouthpiece Ta Kung Pao of poisoning young believers.

Yeung Kin-keung, another evangelical pastor attacked by state media for signing a joint “Gospel Declaration” pledging to uphold the truth, is establishing a new church in Edinburgh.

The new churches pledge to uphold the Gospel Declaration as their common belief and build an alliance to share resources. They also hope to build new branches in the future, serving Hong Kong communities overseas.

A lot of people are discussing how to pass on the spirit of Hong Kong and what defines it, Douglas Wong wrote. As a religious group from the city, it hopes to share experiences of faith and theological reflections about Hong Kong and build a community that will be transformed and sustained by the renewing of mind.

Wong Siu-yung and Yeung were both part of the Hong Kong Pastors Network, a group that was critical of the Hong Kong and Beijing authorities.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play