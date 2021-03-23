Taiwan will deliberate water-saving measures on Wednesday as it grapples with its worst drought in 56 years, with an expected tightening of non-industrial water restrictions and a halt in the water supply to major public swimming pools.

The unprecedented dry spell is due to an eerie absence of typhoons last year, compounded with scarce rainfall. A reservoir in the central municipality of Taichung has reported a water storage rate of just 6%.

“There is no certainty about how long this drought will last. I urge everyone to save water, especially those large consumers of water. They should reduce their water use in advance,” Taiwan’s No. 2 official Su Tseng-chang said on Tuesday.

He also suggested digging drought-resistant wells to weather the imminent tough dry period, saying it was necessary for residents to consider the use of reclaimed water and for seawater desalination plants to expedite productivity.

The subtropical island’s Water Resources Agency will also take advantage of the recent continental cold air masses coming from mainland China to seed clouds in order to encourage rainfall in northern Taiwan.

According to the Water Resources Agency, 17 out of 21 reservoirs in Taiwan recorded a water storage rate of less than 50% as of Tuesday morning, of which 10 had only one-fifth of its normal capacity.

Five counties and cities — Hsinchu, Miaoli, Taichung, Chiayi and Tainan — have hoisted the orange alert, meaning they have to start restricting the water supply.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play