Hong Kong’s justice secretary has made a U-turn on her views about Beijing’s approval to overhaul the city’s electoral system, now saying mainland authorities are “doing the right thing” despite describing it as “taking a step back” to Bloomberg earlier this month.

In the interview published on Monday, the head of the Hong Kong Department of Justice, Teresa Cheng told state-owned newspaper Wen Wei Po that her officers should “do what they should do,” apart from being patriotic to the central authorities in Beijing.

Her claims have echoed Beijing’s recent demand of “patriots ruling Hong Kong,” which many critics have interpreted as only those loyal to Beijing are allowed to serve in public office.

Cheng clarified raising different opinions didn’t necessarily mean that they are anti-China elements, and that pro-democracy activists could still participate in local politics if they “love the country and love Hong Kong” and embrace the Basic Law, the city’s mini-constitution.

“It is unless the ‘democracy’ they refer to means anti-China and to provoke chaos in Hong Kong,” she added.

After the National People’s Congress Standing Committee completes amendments to Annexes 1 and 2 of the Basic Law, the city’s Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Bureau will propose relevant measures to the electoral shake-up, she said.

The two annexes refer to the method of selecting the city’s chief executive, and forming the Legislative Council, respectively. The standing committee is due to discuss the amendments next Monday and Tuesday.

The Department of Justice will draft relevant amendments and invite lawyers familiar with the electoral system to provide legal advice, she said, adding that she will also coordinate and participate in related work.

Meanwhile, Cheng also criticized the United States government for its “double standards and political tactics” in imposing sanctions on the central government and Hong Kong government officials, saying the imposition was “very unfair, illegal and unreasonable.”

“No democratic electoral system can meet everybody’s requirements, even the electoral systems in Britain and in the U.S. are different,” she said.

