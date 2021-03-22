The Hong Kong democrats charged under the national security law are adapting to life in custody, with former lawmaker Alvin Yeung spending his time on fitness and reading.

Yeung, a former leader of the Civic Party, is among 47 pro-democracy figures charged last month with subversion, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison. Only eleven of those charged have been granted bail, and the others are expected to have their next court hearing in May.

Yeung has maintained “a strong will and a great attitude” during his three weeks behind bars, said former lawmaker Shiu Ka-chun, who runs the support group Wall-fare.

“They can lock up his body but not his spirit,” Shiu said after visiting Yeung on Monday. “It’s difficult to pass the time, but he tries his best to get fit, to read more books and newspapers.”

Yeung can do over 100 push-ups without a pause, and his preferred reading material is novels, Shiu added.

Shiu, a longtime advocate of prisoners’ rights, said correctional officers have allotted only one out of 28 visitors’ windows for the democrats, which lengthens their waiting time between visits.

Authorities have been making life difficult for the democrats since their detention in early March, but their family members have not complained in order to avoid causing trouble for them, he added.

“Long Hair” Leung Kwok-hung, another detained activist, is in good physical condition and is keenly following the latest developments in Hong Kong politics, said his party colleague Andrew To.

“[Leung] spent 10 out of 15 minutes talking about the Civil Human Rights Front,” To said, referring to his visit with Leung on Monday.

Leung has requested books including a collection of George Orwell’s writing and classics of political theory.

Other detained activists such as Tam Tak-chi, Lester Shum, Kwok Ka-ki and Ray Chan also received visits from family members and colleagues on Monday.

“[Ray Chan] said the Hong Kong public does not need to worry about them, their living situation is fine,” said businessman Jerome Lau after his visit.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play