Two Taiwanese fighter jets plunged into the waters off southern Taiwan after an apparent collision in midair on Monday, killing one pilot and leaving the other missing.

The two F-5E fighters are believed to have collided over the fishing port of Syuhai, in the southern county of Pingtung, before crashing into the sea, Taiwan’s military said.

Both pilots managed to eject, and rescuers found one unconscious at sea. He was rushed to hospital but later died. The other pilot went missing, officials said.

Helicopters, patrol ships and firefighters from Taitung and Pingtung were deployed on a search and rescue mission, and found an ejected seat and parachute on a road along the Taitung coast.

The two fighter jets disappeared from radar at 3.06 p.m, 36 minutes after taking off on an exercise from the Taitung airbase with two other jets, Taiwan’s Central Emergency Operation Center said.

The accident prompted Taiwan’s air force to ground all F-5E jets for a comprehensive safety check.

The F-5E jets have been involved in 30 serious accidents during their 45 years in service, killing 21 pilots. On Oct. 29 last year an F-5E went missing after taking off in Taitung. Its pilot ejected, was found unconscious by rescuers, and later died.

Taiwan has about 30 F-5E jets, which are used mainly for training. It is planning to replace the aging planes with the F-16V and other models between 2023 and 2026.

