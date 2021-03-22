Former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig stood trial in Beijing on Monday behind closed doors, with his wife insisting that he is an innocent man and his detention is “profoundly unjust.”

Kovrig’s trial comes after fellow Canadian Michael Spavor was also tried in a closed-door session in the northeastern Chinese city of Dandong on Friday. The two were arrested in China in December 2018 and accused of national security crimes, shortly after Canadian police detained Huawei’s chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, who is wanted in the United States.

Observers expect the two will likely be found guilty, but a diplomatic agreement between the three countries may allow Kovrig and Spavor to be sent back to Canada after being sentenced.

There were 28 diplomats representing 26 countries who arrived at Beijing No.2 Intermediate People’s Court on Monday hoping to observe the proceedings, but were denied entry. The court will select a date to deliver its verdict according to the law, a statement said.

Canadian charge d’affaires Jim Nickel, who was also denied entry to Friday’s trial, criticized the “lack of transparency” in the legal process.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced Canadian Embassy staff in China for making accusations about China’s handling of cases involving Canadian citizens according to the law, and interfering with China’s judicial sovereignty.

“Michael and Michael Spavor are innocent Canadians caught up in a bigger geopolitical dispute,” Kovrig’s wife, Vina Nadjibulla, told Reuters.

“Their detention is profoundly unjust and our focus must remain on securing their freedom,” she said.

Spavor’s trial in Dandong on Friday lasted for less than three hours, with the court announcing that a verdict would be delivered at a later date. Chinese courts have a conviction rate of over 99%.

China has consistently denied that the detention of the two Canadians is linked to the detention of Meng Wanzhou, while also insisting that the extradition proceedings against Meng are politically motivated. Observers have called the detention of the two Canadians an example of “hostage diplomacy.”

