Hong Kong’s leader has emerged as a leading advocate of the Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine after receiving her second jab on Monday, probably ahead of many top leaders in China including President Xi Jinping.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam led most of her cabinet ministers and top aides to receive their second dose of the Sinovac vaccine at the Government Headquarters on Monday, making her the first political leader in China known to have completed her COVID vaccination.

While mainland Chinese officials are keen to raise the country’s vaccination rates, there have been concerns both at home and abroad about the safety and efficacy of Chinese-developed jabs. Further heightening these concerns is that the vaccination status of top leaders including Xi have so far not been revealed.

Observers in Taiwan said that Xi, now 67, might be kept away from China’ homegrown vaccine because officials have banned their use for people aged over 60 due to possible health risks and side effects.

In Hong Kong, seven people, mostly aged over 60, died days after receiving a Sinovac jab. The city’s health officials have dismissed any direct links between the vaccine and their deaths.

As of Saturday, about 74.96 million doses have been administered in mainland China, accounting for about 5.4% of its 1.4 billion population, according to the National Health Commission. The target is to reach 40% by June.

However, the drive lacks any personal involvement by the country’s top leaders. Mainland media outlets have not reported any news about Chinese leaders receiving, or planning to receive, Sinovac or any other homegrown vaccines.

By contrast, political leaders in Indonesia, Serbia and Turkey had already received or were about to get jabs developed by Chinese companies in January, according to a report by state-run China Central Television in that month, reflecting a vote of confidence in Chinese products.

On Monday, Taiwan started its inoculation campaign using the AstraZeneca vaccine, raising speculation about whether President Tsai Ing-wen and Vice President William Lai would be vaccinated.

Premier Su Tseng-chang became the first on the island to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine, on Monday. Tsai and Lai are waiting for Taiwan’s domestically produced vaccines to be ready, to underscore confidence in a “made in Taiwan” jab, said presidential office spokesperson Xavier Chang.

One Taiwanese vaccine is in phase two clinical trials and authorities are examining proposals from two other candidates for phase two testing.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play