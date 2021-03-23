China and North Korea are getting closer as the two authoritarian leaders relay messages to each other, following the bitter face-to-face meeting between high officials from Washington and Beijing in Alaska last week.

Song Tao, director of CCP’s International Liaison Department, and Ri Ryong-nam, North Korea’s ambassador to China, met on Monday and exchanged messages from their presidents, according to Chinese state media Xinhua News agency and Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency.

North Korea’s Kim “stressed the need to strengthen the unity and cooperation between the two parties and two countries to cope with the hostile forces’ all-round challenges and obstructive moves,” KCNA reported.

Kim also sang high praise of Xi’s success in combating the pandemic and eradicating poverty in China.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called the traditional bilateral relations a “valuable asset” to both countries. He also vowed to work closer with North Korea in maintaining the peace, stability and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula.

Xi congratulated Kim on having completed the 8th congress of the ruling party, during which Kim pledged to expand North Korea’s nuclear power.

