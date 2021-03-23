Andrew Wan, one of the 47 democrats charged with subversion under the national security law, was remanded back in custody after the High Court denied his bail application on Tuesday morning.

The hearing at 11:30 a.m was presided over by Madam Justice Esther Toh, one of the national security judges handpicked by Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Wan, former Democratic Party lawmaker and current district councilor of Kwai Tsing, was represented by Hong Kong Bar Association chairperson Paul Harris and barrister Jeffrey Tam.

Wan’s assistant confessed they did not find the denial of bail surprising, adding that Wan is still concerned about the community work of Kwai Tsing even during detention.

Dozens of police officers were deployed outside the High Court before the hearing commenced. A number of supporters were seen queuing outside the court as early as 8 a.m. for a ticket to observe the hearing. An old lady surnamed Kot, who arrived at 10 a.m. for a ticket, said she is concerned about the city’s judiciary.

His colleagues at the Democratic Party, including former chairperson Albert Ho, former lawmaker Roy Kwong, district councilor Edith Leung as well as his family arrived at the courthouse shortly before the proceeding.

Wan and 35 others continue to stay in custody, after 47 opposition figures were charged with “conspiracy to commit subversion” over the pro-democracy camp’s primaries for the since-postponed Legislative Council election last summer.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play