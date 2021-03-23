47 pro-democracy activists are prosecuted for colluding to subvert state power by taking part in primaries under the National Security Law. Up till now, only 11 of them have been remanded on bail. Apple Daily invites people outside the walls to write them letters to boost their morale.

Tak-chi(aka Fast Beat)：

Time flies. We have known each other for more than 40 years…

Do you still recollect we challenged ourselves to crest Mount Fuji two years ago? Even though we suffered from altitude sickness back then, you heartened me to “put it through”, sharing with me the only bottle of water left when we had no idea where the nearest supply depot was.

During the social movement in 2014 when the father of one of our old school friends J passed away, you showed up at the funeral on time; on the anniversary of his death the following year, you still remembered to console him by sending him a message.

We are so touched by every move you make. Not only do you readily help others, but you also have love for the underprivileged in the society.

At this very moment, we are still missing the gatherings you took part in for you brought us immeasurable fun every time you turned up. Despite work at street booths making your voice hoarse, you never showed us a tired face.

Like a “grown-up naughty child”, you are mischievous, love to pull our legs and nickname us, but we know you are an upright, courageous and attentive person who says what he means and means what he says. You are also a devout Christian who can be stopped by almost nothing from going to church every week. Having chosen to do a master’s degree in theology, you would even prefer a “rugged trail” rather than high positions and great wealth. By doing so, you also changed the way we saw religion.

When it comes to what you have been encountering, we grasp what you have been getting at, support you, and know your affection for Hong Kong, and that you are aware of what you have been doing. We hereby present to you two Chinese characters 堅韌(tenacity), and hope that our Heavenly Father will take care of you, bestow peace of mind upon you, allow of no more imprisonment of you, and let you press on toward your goal.

We promise to keep on taking care of your wife and Cream. We are yearning to take couples of jolly whiskeys with you again!

An old school friend

