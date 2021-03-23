Cultural work in Hong Kong must comply with national security laws and any contraventions would be dealt with seriously, Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam said.

National security debate in the city has recently ensnared the newly built M+ museum of contemporary art, where a media preview came under fire from Beijing loyalists because of the works of Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei. One of his artworks featured a middle finger raised against the background of the Gate of Heavenly Peace in Beijing.

“Hong Kong is a place that acts in accordance with the law. Last year we enacted the national security law. If there is any cultural work that is in conflict with the national security law or violates its provisions, then of course we must deal with it seriously,” Lam said on Tuesday.

The chief executive also expressed full confidence in Henry Tang, chairperson of the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority, which oversees the museum. He would do a good job, Lam said.

In a statement, Tang said that the authority would “definitely uphold the law and comply with the Basic Law, local laws and the national security law.” Curators of the M+ museum would take an objective approach and conduct their work professionally, he added.

Pro-Beijing newspaper Ta Kung Pao continued its attacks against the museum on Tuesday with articles on its first two pages.

The paper criticized the acquisition of “The Kiyotomo Sushi Bar,” an artwork by Shiro Kuramata that reportedly cost HK$15 million (US$1.93 million). The Hong Kong public had no interest in such creations, the paper said, quoting an anonymous artist.

“Art must be in service to the public. M+ needs to reflect deeply,” Ta Kung Pao said in an editorial. The paper also took aim at Ai’s work, saying that it departed from the public’s understanding of art as it was “lowbrow and has strong political inclinations.”

