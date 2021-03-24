A pro-democracy activist who is back in Hong Kong after seven months’ jail in the Chinese city of Shenzhen will face three criminal charges, including collusion with foreign forces to jeopardize state security, police say.

The case will be mentioned at the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts on Wednesday afternoon. The defendant Andy Li, 30, will not be taken to court as he is under mandatory quarantine after returning from Shenzhen, according to the police announcement in the morning.

Li faces one count each of collusion with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security, conspiracy to assist criminals, and possession of ammunition without a license.

He was among 12 protesters who were detained by Chinese coastguard in August for illegally crossing into mainland waters while trying to flee to Taiwan in a speedboat. Two of them, both minors at the time of capture, were transferred back to Hong Kong authorities in late December.

The other 10 were convicted in a Shenzhen court around the same time. Eight, including Li, recently completed their seven-month sentences and were handed over by mainland officials to the Hong Kong police on Monday.

Li was reportedly among the first of four batches to cross the Shenzhen Bay control point, and arrived at Tin Shui Wai police station on the same morning. Before the escape attempt last August, he had been released on police bail in Hong Kong.

The sister of Li said on Twitter that when he fled Hong Kong, he saw a judiciary getting corrupted by the city’s national security law.

“On his return, he would be facing one that’s crumbling ever faster, silencing all voices of opposition. He is but one out of 12, out of tens of thousands who are also struggling under rule by law,” she wrote on Monday.

Apple Daily is awaiting her response to enquiries about the police charges on Wednesday.

Li and at least three other returned activists had not yet been able to meet with their family members, according to the Save 12 Hong Kong Youths Concern Group. Li’s family felt extremely helpless and worried, the group said.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam, when asked by reporters on Tuesday to comment on criticism of the police’s handling of the returnees, said only that the force would act according to the law.

The court on Tuesday processed the cases of seven returnees, excluding Li, in relation to their return and detention. It adjourned five of the cases to the end of March and to April 8. The seven people were being isolated as part of COVID-19 measures and did not appear in court.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play