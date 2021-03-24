Beijing on Wednesday released the official logo for activities marking the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China.

The logo uses the number “100” as the base and is embedded with the party emblem, “1921” and “2021,” the Publicity Department of the party’s Central Committee says.

It describes the emblem as reflecting that “the Chinese people under the leadership of the Communist Party are united in their efforts to move forward.”

In addition, “1921” was the founding year of the party, while “2021” represented “uniting to lead the Chinese people to achieve the first 100 years of striving, and to start the second goal of the next 100 years of striving.”

The publicity department also issued instructions for use, which specified how the logo should be applied to the venue backdrops, invitations and notices of the celebratory events.

The logo can be used for educational purposes as well, including on signages, decoration flags, umbrellas, hats, bags, T-shirts and name tags. It is also allowed in media reports and features online.

Publicity authorities require the logo to be handled in a serious and solemn manner. Editing, reshaping, color changes, or size changes by enlarging or reducing it are strictly forbidden. Its use should be well incorporated into the surrounding environment to create a sense of strong social atmosphere.

The department reminded local market regulators to prevent the official logo from being registered for commercial use, and to check on any misuse.

Separately, the International Liaison Department of the Central Committee launched a bilingual online platform for the learning of the party’s history. The platform contained Chinese President Xi Jinping’s speeches and statements, experts’ commentaries, stories, learning material and many old photographs and short videos.

