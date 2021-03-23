China will implement a safe international travel permit for passage to and from Russia, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi has said.

Wang announced the plan on Tuesday at a joint press briefing with his visiting Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, who arrived a day earlier for talks in the southern Chinese city of Guilin. No further details were given.

The Chinese minister, fresh from a fallout with the United States in the Alaskan city of Anchorage last week, told reporters that in the past few days, a small number of Western forces had put on an act to discredit China.

They should know that the era of arbitrarily interfering in China’s internal affairs by cooking up stories and lies was long gone, Wang added. He did not indicate which Western countries he was referring to.

In a joint statement, Moscow and Beijing called on the international community to put aside differences and to promote a “more just, democratic and reasonable” multipolar world order.

Their meeting followed talks in which top U.S. and Chinese diplomats traded sharp rebukes after Washington’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan raised vexing issues about Beijing, including the crackdown on Hong Kong’s democratic rights and treatment of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang.

According to BBC, a U.S. official said closed-doors talks that were held subsequent to the acrimonious opening were “substantive, serious and direct.” Those talks ran beyond the planned two hours. The two sides did not eventually provide a joint press conference afterward.

