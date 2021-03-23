Guangzhou-based activist Zhang Wuzhou has been sentenced to two and a half years in jail for holding up signs to commemorate the Tiananmen Square massacre, as well as opposing Hong Kong’s national security law.

Zhang received her sentence in a brief court hearing that lasted around 10 minutes, according to her son Xu Hungbo. Zhang appeared tired and frail, and had to prop herself upright with her hands as she could not sit straight, Xu said.

“You sentenced me to two and a half years in jail, I will spend that time looking for the truth,” Xu quoted his mother as saying after receiving her sentence. Despite her frail state, Zhang became agitated upon hearing the accusations against her, and seemed unwilling to listen to what judges had to say, he added.

Zhang had earlier been diagnosed with uterine fibroid — non-cancerous growths in the uterus — but authorities have denied her treatment, Xu said, adding that he was petitioning for her medical care. The activist will also consider appealing her case after discussing with lawyers.

“Those with power and influence can do as they like and prey on the weak, and the common people can only suffer in silence,” Xu told Apple Daily, adding that he had lost all confidence in China’s criminal justice system.

Zhang was arrested in Guangzhou last June after holding up placards commemorating the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, and opposing Beijing’s decision to impose a national security law in Hong Kong.

Zhang’s sister told Apple Daily last July that the activist had been tortured in custody. Authorities chained Zhang’s hands and feet together with metal handcuffs and beat her, her sister said.

At her trial last November, Zhang was charged with using violence to obstruct officials from performing their duties, spreading false rumors, as well as “picking quarrels and provoking trouble” — a common offense used against human rights activists in China.

Zhang was defiant in court and her lawyer argued that she was just exercising her freedom of speech.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play