China will not allow attempts to undermine the country through terrorism and the issue of Xinjiang, said China’s police chief, while Foreign Minister Wang Yi thanked Saudi crown prince for his support on issues related to Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Speaking during a research tour at Xinjiang, State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi repeatedly used the term “counter terrorism” to describe government’s work in the region. China must defeat attempts to undermine the country by terrorism and the issue of Xinjiang, he added.

He called for continued vigilance against terrorism to ensure the stability of the region, stressing the persistent awareness of risks and challenges, state media Xinhua News Agency reported. Authorities must “keep up high pressure, strive for fundamental changes that benefit long term stability and build effective mechanisms to deepen work in eradicating extremism,” he asserted.

His remarks came after the U.S., the E.U., Britain and Canada levelled joint sanctions on Chinese officials for “serious human rights abuses” against Uyghurs, in the first coordinated move against Beijing. China has since blacklisted a number of European lawmakers and academics in retaliation.

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday as he began his six-day tour in the Middle East.

The two countries agreed to oppose any interference in the internal affairs of other countries and defend the interests of developing countries, state media CGTN reported.

Saudi Arabia opposes interfering in China’s internal affairs under any pretext and rejects the attempt by certain parties to sow dissension between China and the Islamic world, bin Salman reportedly told Wang.

The two states should step up cooperation and exchanges in countering terrorism and eliminating extremism, Wang added.

