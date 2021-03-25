Chinese netizens are boycotting Swedish fashion retailer H&M over last year’s statement on Xinjiang.

Chinese consumers are riled up against the clothing retailer for a statement issued in October 2020, where the company said it did not source cotton from Xinjiang. Several e-commerce companies have since dropped the retailer from their platforms.

H&M said it was deeply concerned about reports of forced labor and discrimination of ethno-religious minorities in the region. “We do not work with any garment-manufacturing factories located in Xinjiang, and we do not source products from this region,” the statement said.

The Communist Youth League, a youth division of the CCP, first lambasted H&M in a Weibo post. “Spreading rumors to boycott Xinjiang cotton while also wanting to make money in China? It is wishful thinking!” it wrote.

H&M is among a number of brands, including PUMA, Nike, Gap and New Balance, that work with the global non-profit organization Better Cotton Initiative to source clothing materials.

BCI suspended cotton from the region after reports of China’s use of Uighurs in forced labor surfaced.

Chinese sports-wear maker Anta Sports, who was previously a member, announced on Wednesday it has started the process to quit the organization. While two Chinese celebrities, Huang Xuan and Song Qian, who were ambassadors for H&M, immediately cut ties with the company.

The latest boycott came right after the European Union joined Western countries to levy sanctions on Chinese officials over serious human rights violations in Xinjiang. The backlash orchestrated by the state has prompted concerns among other Western fashion brands.

In response to the growing outrage, H&M said on Wednesday it followed international guidelines for sustainability and that its supply-chain principles “did not represent any political position.”

“We are committed to long-term investment and development in China,” it added in the statement on Weibo.

