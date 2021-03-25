Criticism of Hong Kong land developers by the head of a pro-Beijing union has been compared to the Cultural Revolution by real estate sector lawmaker Abraham Shek.

Citing Karl Marx’s criticism over land privatization in his “Economic and Philosophic Manuscripts of 1844,” Federation of Trade Unions President Stanley Ng had accused the government of allowing a “property hegemony” to suppress land supply, allowing a small minority in Hong Kong enjoy the majority of land values.

Ng wrote in a commentary in the state-run newspaper Wen Wei Po that the government should use the Lands Resumption Ordinance and impose a new conservation tax to increase its land reserve, and give them back to the people.

Shek told Apple Daily that he disagreed with Ng’s article, as Hong Kong’s housing issue had a long history and was not caused by a small group of developers.The housing issue must be resolved with the effort of the whole of society, and not by “Cultural Revolution-style” criticism of developers, Shek said. The real estate sector has been working hard for Hong Kong’s development, and would not be afraid of criticism as it had contributed to the benefits of the city, he added.Ng’s views only reflected some grassroots views, and he did not speak for the interests of all of Hong Kong, Shek said.

Ng’s remarks came after Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng’s order to resolve Hong Kong’s housing issue. Following Han’s calls, lawyer Edward Wong — nicknamed the “Small House King” — was among 24 arrested in connection with a small house development project in the New Territories.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play