The High Court denied bail to Wan Yiu-sing, a Hong Kong radio host who is charged with four counts of seditious intent under a colonial era law.

Better known as Giggs, Wan is remanded in custody on Thursday, after national security judge Madam Justice Esther Toh rejected his application for bail. He held onto the hand of his daughter through the fence of the dock, before he was taken away by correctional officers.

Wan was previously arrested under the draconian legislation for allegedly funding secession activities. He was denied bail by Chief Magistrate Victor So, also a national security judge handpicked by Chief Executive Carrie Lam, in February.

Wan, who criticized the Chinese Communist Party and Hong Kong authorities on his radio program, is accused of speaking with an intention to stir “hatred or contempt” or excite “disaffection” against the local and central governments.

Over 100 supporters arrived at the High Court for his hearing on Thursday, including Cardinal Joseph Zen and activists Raphael Wong and Tsang Kin-shing.

Wan appeared well when he arrived at the courtroom, but tears welled up in his eyes as observers waved at him and urged him to hang in there. The 52-year-old wiped away his tears with a tissue provided by a correctional officer and nodded in acknowledgment to each of the observers.

Wan is represented by Philip Dykes, while the Department of Justice is represented by Maggie Yang, deputy director of public prosecutions. His case is adjourned until May 10, as police investigation continues.

