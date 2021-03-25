The Hong Kong government has asked foreign governments to stop accepting British National (Overseas) passports as valid travel documents, Reuters reported on Thursday.

In a letter seen by Reuters, the Hong Kong authorities asked foreign consulates not to accept the BN(O) passport in application for working holiday visas in Europe, North America and parts of Asia and demanded that the Hong Kong passport should be used instead.

Of a dozen consulates that have received the letter, only Hungary has issued a reply acknowledging the request and pledged to consider changes to its working holiday program.

Diplomats from Japan, South Korea, Italy and New Zealand said they will continue to recognize BN(O) passports as valid documents.

According to the report, one envoy described the move as “bordering on belligerent.” It was not the way the Hong Kong government has traditionally behaved, the diplomat added.

One senior Western diplomat said most countries will ignore the request as the Hong Kong government has no right to tell other states what foreign passports they can recognize.

The move came after the British government launched a new visa scheme for BN(O) holders in January, offering tens of thousands Hong Kong residents a pathway to U.K. citizenship as a growing number of Hongkongers flee the city amid the political crackdown.

In response, the Chinese and Hong Kong authorities stopped recognizing the special passport as a valid travel and identity document. In February, Chief Executive Carrie Lam also stressed that the government does not recognize dual nationality and citizens with dual nationality will not have consular access.

