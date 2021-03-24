Taiwan’s army tested its portable air-defense devices during a territory-wide exercise on Tuesday in the wake of increased incursions by mainland Chinese warplanes.

Soldiers simulated firings of the FIM-92 Stinger missiles on air targets during the drills held on Taiwan’s main island as well as the outlying islands of Kinmen and Matsu, which are close to mainland China.

Combat units were also engaged in a range of missions, including identification, tracking and locking of targets, according to the Military News Agency under Taiwan’s defense ministry.

The FIM-92 Stinger has a range of 4,800 meters and is mainly used to tackle slow-flying planes and helicopters. The anti-air system is deployed across Taiwan’s army and marine corps units.

Last week, Taiwanese media reported that the self-ruled island was testing a new type of air-to-ground missile, the Wan Chien 2, that could be used for precision strikes against military facilities on the coast of mainland China.

The new missile is an upgrade of the Wan Chien 1, which was showcased to the public early this year, the reports said.

