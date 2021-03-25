Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi rubbed shoulders with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who arrived in China on Monday for a two-day visit. The cordial talk stood in contrast with the chilly China-U.S. summit earlier this month, where both sides exchanged sharp rebukes.

China showed the world how to welcome a guest, said a propaganda account associated with Xinhua News Agency, throwing shades at the Alaska Summit, where Wang told his U.S. counterparts that it was “no way to treat the guests.”

Chinese and Russian officials had an al-fresco lunch on a boat on Lijiang River in Guangxi, whereas a hosted dinner was absent from the schedule of the Washington-Beijing summit in a clear sign of tension. “This must be Lavrov’s best foreign visit,” said the propaganda account.

The friendship between Russia and China is very strong, and from the perspective of quality, the relationship between the two countries is higher than the current relations between other countries, Lavrov said at the meeting.

Speaking in a joint conference after the meeting, Wang said big powers should lead the world in upholding equity and practicing the United Nations Charter rather than suppressing others from a position of strength. “Big powers should behave like big powers...taking more responsibility and making more contributions,” he said.

Lavrov denied that Moscow and Beijing are teaming up against the U.S. or the European Union. But the Russian official admitted that relations with the E.U. have fallen to a new low. “There are no relations with the European Union as an organization. The entire infrastructure of these relations has been destroyed by the unilateral decisions of Brussels,” he said.

