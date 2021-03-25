Six of the eight Hongkongers recently returned from Shenzhen to Hong Kong have turned down the lawyers hired by their families, while one cannot be located.

Among the 12 Hongkongers captured at sea in August last year, they returned to the city on Monday after completing a seven-month sentence for illegally crossing the border and now face protest-related charges under Hong Kong jurisdiction.

The sister of Andy Li, who was charged under the national security law, said they are still trying to locate him and cannot confirm where he is being remanded.

They were told by the Hong Kong Correctional Services that he is not under their watch. Police also claimed not to know where he is being held. His family are therefore extremely concerned and worried.

Apple Daily has submitted queries to the two departments.

30-year-old Li faces three charges – collusion with foreign powers, conspiracy to assist an offender and possession of ammunition without a license. His case was mentioned in court without any legal representative and is adjourned until March 31. He was absent from the hearing as he is still under quarantine after the transfer.

According to the Save 12 Hong Kong Youths Concern Group, six of the activists, including Li, have rejected the lawyers hired by their families and their cases were mentioned without any legal representatives.

The group urged the authorities to confirm the location of Li and the arrangement of his custody, so that his family can deliver prison supplies as soon as possible.

