District Councilor Henry Wong has lost weight during his almost one month in custody but his blood pressure has returned to normal, a friend who visited him in prison said.

Wong was one of 47 who were charged with subversion under the national security law for participating in the democrat camp’s primary last year. Nicknamed “Tank” for his size, Wong was once taken to hospital after feeling unwell during a mammoth joint bail hearing with other defendants.

Wong’s friend, known as Yan, visited on Friday morning at the Lai Chi Kok detention center and said the public can be reassured as his blood pressure has returned to normal, while he has also lost some weight.

Wong has been able to talk with other democrats in custody, who he said were not happy with the situation but were also not depressed, according to Yan.

Wong would like to receive photos and printed social media posts by his friends and family, so that he wouldn’t lose track of the outside world, Yan said. He was reading the original novels behind the “Game of Thrones” TV series, according to Yan, who hoped Wong would be able to read the as-yet unpublished ending of the novels outside jail — author George R.R. Martin is famously late in finishing the books, but has recently hinted he’s making progress on the last two instalments.

People Power activist Tam Tak-chi, who has been remanded since September, was visited by friend and district councilor Ben Lam. Tam’s hair has grown and he was in good spirits, and has been earning stipends from sealing envelopes inside jail, the friend said.

Tam smiled and waved to him, Lam said. Visits are important for political prisoners as many are being held in solitary confinement, Lam added.

District councilor Fergus Leung looked fine, according to former Baptist University student union head Keith Fong who visited him.

Friends and family also visited district councilors Ng Kin-wai and Jimmy Sham, as well as activist Frankie Fung.

