Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang criticized a group of Taiwan celebrities for siding with mainland China in a row over Xinjiang cotton.

So far, more than 40 artists from the island have cut ties with international garment brands including Adidas, Nike and H&M, which earlier announced they would stop using cotton made in the northwestern Chinese region over concerns of forced labor.

The artists, including actors Eddie Peng and Janine Chang, who have been collaborating with Adidas for years and have vast fan bases across the strait, said they opposed any acts that smeared or vilified China.

At a legislative meeting on Friday, Su said some Taiwan artists had put their personal interests above those of the island and failed to respect human rights in their speeches and behavior.

He said it had taken decades for Taiwan to end its previously autocratic regime and build its reputation as a country that upholds human rights.

The Western fashion brands have come under fire from mainland Chinese netizens and state media for expressing concern about reports of forced Uyghur labor in Xinjiang. Some mainland consumers called for a boycott of these brands and posted videos on social media of burning their products.

Economic affairs minister Wang Mei-hua said during a public event that Taiwan would take reference from the international community, in particular the United Nations, when considering whether to join a boycott of Xinjiang cotton.

