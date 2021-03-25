Residents in the southern Chinese city Dongguan have complained about a strict crackdown by authorities, after 15 motorcycle accidents have caused 17 deaths so far this year.

Local authorities launched a month-long campaign on Wednesday to inspect motorcycles on roads and in public places, to identify any illegal vehicles. Checks were strengthened on roads and bridges in and out of Dongguan to prevent illegal motorcycles from entering the city.

They would become regular measures to stop illegal motorcycles on the road to prevent injuries and deaths, authorities said.

A resident complained to Apple Daily that the law enforcement measures were too strict and the officers acted like “bandits.” At the town of Shilong, 500 officers were deployed to take away motorcycles on roads, in shopping malls, hospitals and housing estates, without giving any reason.

The motorcycles were towed even though they were idle, and owners had to pay 1,200 yuan (US$183) and deduct 12 points from their driving records to take them back. People were scared of the excessive and random law enforcement, the resident said.

Accidents involving motorcycles and electric bicycles accounted for 48% of the total number of cases between 2018 and 2020, causing 814 deaths, according to the authorities.

