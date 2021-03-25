Taiwan saw a run on buckets after several local governments announced capping water usage from early next month to cope with the most severe drought in 73 years.

The unusual dry spell is the worst in the subtropical island’s central and southern regions. Economic affairs bureaus in Taichung and Miaoli on Wednesday announced that they would implement measures to curb district water supply starting April 6.

Water supplies will be shut down for 48 hours every five days. It is expected that 1.06 million people will be affected.

This is the first time since 2015 that Taiwan is imposing water restrictions, and is due to sparse rainfall and a lack of typhoons last year. The island normally sees at least three typhoons a year, providing much of the water for residents.

It was currently impossible to predict how long the restrictions would last, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua said on Thursday. The Ministry of Economic Affairs said that if Taichung and Miaoli could each accumulate 300 millimeters (11.8 inches) of rainfall before the end of May, the drought could be eased.

If rainfall in the next couple of months was not as forecast, Hsinchu would be the next county to limit water use, the ministry added.

“Our experience in pandemic prevention tells us that as long as we are united, we can exert our strength and overcome difficulties. This time, we will also conquer the challenge,” Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen said on Facebook on Thursday.

