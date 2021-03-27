Belgium has again signaled its support for Taiwan, with its senate passing a resolution requiring its government to strengthen the self-ruled island through the European Union, so it can participate in international bodies such as the World Health Organization.

The resolution was passed with 49 votes in favor, zero against, and five abstentions on Friday. The Chinese Embassy in Belgium “strongly rejects, opposes and condemns” the resolution, it said in a statement published after the vote.

The Taiwan question belongs to mainland China’s internal affairs, the embassy said, and urged Belgium to abide by the “one China principle,” stop interfering in its internal affairs and refrain from harming the development of bilateral relations.

Taiwan’s foreign ministry hit back at the statement, saying that its claim on the self-ruling island’s sovereignty was not factual and was in violation of the Taiwanese people’s will. The People’s Republic of China has never ruled Taiwan, and the island exists independently in the international community, it said.

The Taiwanese people will persist on its sovereignty and democracy, and will continue to work with partners who share the same values to advocate for Taiwan’s participation in United Nations bodies to contribute to the international community, the Taiwanese foreign ministry added.

Belgium is one of many European countries whose parliaments have established friendly groups with Taiwan. Belgium’s Chamber of Representatives passed a resolution last July urging the government to support Taiwan’s democratic development and international participation.

