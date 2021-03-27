Chinese state broadcaster CGTN will release its last installment of a documentary series on terrorism in Xinjiang, just as cotton from the far western region is ensnarling fashion brands in a boycott campaign.

The fourth episode on China’s anti-terrorism fight in Xinjiang would be aired soon, Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of Communist Party mouthpiece Global Times, announced on Twitter on Friday.

“I’ve watched it in advance. Much new information will be disclosed, including hard evidence of a local senior official colluding with terrorist forces. The documentary will embarrass rumormongers,” Hu tweeted.

The show would run for 56 minutes accompanied by an English narration and subtitles in both English and Chinese, Global Times reported on Thursday, quoting an anonymous source.

It would feature video clips regarding the region’s terror activities, cases of a “two-faced person,” problematic Uyghur textbooks, as well as how the East Turkestan Islamic Movement introduced terrorist audios and videos into China, according to the article.

The term “two-faced person” referred to those in positions of power who on the surface were maintaining the security and stability of Xinjiang, but secretly backed terrorism, extremism and separatism, Li Wei, a research fellow at the China Institute of Contemporary International Relations, told Global Times.

“The in-depth disclosure in the documentary highlights the legitimacy and necessity of anti-terrorism and de-radicalization efforts, which is a powerful counterattack against the anti-China forces’ slander in the West,” the article read.

The focus on Xinjiang has intensified in the past week over a social media firestorm engulfing global retailers Nike, Adidas, H&M and others. These companies are facing a boycott in the Chinese market for declaring that due to reports of forced labor in Xinjiang, they would not use cotton produced in the region.

Xinjiang has been in the international spotlight for some time, way before the latest saga. China has been accused of cracking down on the region’s Muslim minorities, such as Uyghurs and Kazakhs, and detaining more than a million people in camps and prisons since 2016. Beijing has defended the facilities as serving vocational training and counterterrorism purposes.

Twitter users scoffed at Hu’s promotion of the documentary, saying the program was propaganda.

“Was the documentary by any chance sponsored by, paid for or solicited by the CCP? Please provide the details and I’ll be happy to watch it,” user Dale Hays tweeted in response, referring to the Chinese Communist Party.

The first three episodes were released in December 2019 and last June.

