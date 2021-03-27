Some 900 people did not show up according to plan to receive their second dose of the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine in Hong Kong, following a series of deaths after taking the first dose.

Around 6,000 people had their first jab against COVID-19 on Feb. 26, when the government opened the city’s inoculation drive to the general population. Friday was the 29th day since the exercise began, but as of 8 p.m., only 5,100 had received the second dose in the last 24 hours.

Most of the 5,100 appointments were made at community centers, while 200 were booked with private clinics.

Priority groups, such as employees of elderly homes, medical professionals and disciplinary forces, started receiving the first dose earlier, from Feb. 22. Including them, 6,600 people have taken the first shot, but only 5,600 have got the second.

The government said 435,100 jabs had been administered, 429,500 of which were first doses. The Sinovac and BioNTech vaccines were given to 278,200 and 151,300 recipients respectively.

On Friday, 4,400 people booked for their first and second doses of Sinovac online. No one required hospital admission that day.

Click here for Chinese version

