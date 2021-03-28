Hong Kong activist Jimmy Sham has spent nearly a month in custody after being charged under the national security law, but his supporters are determined to continue his efforts at community outreach.

Sham, who represents the Lek Yuen constituency in the Sha Tin District Council, was among 47 pro-democracy figures charged with subversion, a newly minted offense under last year’s national security law that carries a maximum penalty of life in prison. Despite his absence, his office has continued to serve the neighborhood of Lek Yuen with the help of volunteers.

“A lot of folks at Lek Yuen worry about [Sham] and feel bad about his situation,” said Raphael Wong, Sham’s colleague from the League of Social Democrats.

Lek Yuen residents have donated supplies such as face masks to Sham’s office, which have then been distributed in public housing estates, Wong told Apple Daily in an interview. Supporters have also donated food supplies.

“Jimmy is suffering in prison, but we want to let him know we are continuing his work. We hope our actions can cheer him up.”

As district councilor, Sham had contributed to fire-safety measures in the neighborhood, and had plans to improve elderly support and provide barrier-free access and facilities. Those projects have had a promising start but will need more work, Wong said.

Sham had been targeted by pro-Beijing media, and he had been prepared for the possibility of being disqualified from the district council, Wong said. But even in the event of a disqualification, Sham and the League of Social Democrats will continue to serve the Lek Yuen community.

Beijing was using a strategy of “divide and conquer” against the pro-democracy camp, Wong said, and to counter it the democrats must remain united and stand fast.

The League of Social Democrats had been one of the few political parties that has continued protest activities following the enactment of the security law. Members of the group recently gathered outside the venue where Zhang Xiaoming, the senior Beijing official overseeing Hong Kong affairs, was giving a speech.

It was important to continue protesting despite the specter of the national security law, Wong said.

“If nobody expresses their opinion, then it will appear as if there’s no dissent in society. Even if I can’t change anything, I want to be the child in ‘The Emperor’s New Clothes,’ to point out that the emperor is naked.”

