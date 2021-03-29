On the United Nations website, the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination is elaborated as follows,

“The International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination is observed annually on the day the police in Sharpeville, South Africa, opened fire and killed 69 people at a peaceful demonstration against apartheid “pass laws” in 1960.

In 1979, the General Assembly adopted a programme of activities to be undertaken during the second half of the Decade for Action to Combat Racism and Racial Discrimination. On that occasion, the General Assembly decided that a week of solidarity with the peoples struggling against racism and racial discrimination, beginning on 21 March, would be organized annually in all States.”

Today the world seems to have better laws to protect people against racism but it seems discrimination has gotten worse. Two weeks ago a horrible gun attack on Asians in Atlanta was deemed by the police as a bad day for the terrorist gunman. Actually, believe it or not, it’s not even classed as a hate crime even though he chose to target an Asian massage parlour. When it comes to Asians, blacks or minorities, the double standards are so blatant. We are now so used to it that we are numb with all that’s happening around us. Black Lives Matter has been unfairly criticized or brought into disrepute.

Closer to home in Hong Kong, more awareness of racial inequality is there, but it’s all down to the grassroots community, civil society, social media and community influencers and leaders.

Today more ethnic minorities have integrated into the mainstream society than decades ago when our parents were immigrants.

Many of us call ourselves Hong Kongers, which is no longer an identity signifying a single race - Chinese, but diversity, liberal ideals, the Hong Kong values and lion rock spirit.

But we still have a long way to go before we can truly call Hong Kong an international city or Asia’s world city. We still don’t have the anti-discrimination law that covers government functions and powers. A world class city deserves that. We still don’t have more local corporations and institutions hiring minorities; we still don’t treat our foreign domestic helpers with more respect and dignity; we still don’t have much mention made in school textbooks or publications of the contribution of ethnic minorities in the history of Hong Kong.

I’m proud of many local Chinese now speaking up for injustice that our community faces more than ever before. In the past, we had to fend for ourselves. Today many see us as one, and realize the institutional racism has marginalized us. Yes things have improved quite a bit, but my dream is one day we don’t have such a day called “The International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination”. Instead, we should have “Hong Kong diversity day” so that we as a city can have a day to celebrate different cultures we all bring to this city with festivities and fun. Imagine how fun that can be!

Hong Kong needs more unity for we are at a critical juncture. But if there’s one city and community of people that can achieve anything especially in tough times, it’s us - Hong Kongers! We are on it!

(Jeffrey Andrews, social worker)

