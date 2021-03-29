Beijing orchestrated a boycott of major global retailers including H&M and Nike over their stance on Xinjiang cotton, but the impact has been limited in Shanghai.

Patriots across the country are boycotting major foreign brands that have suspended the use of cotton from the region amid allegations of forced labor.

In Shanghai, only a handful of customers were seen at the four-story flagship store of H&M, which boasts of 3,000 sqm retail space. A middle-aged man stood outside the store and distributed cards he printed himself, urging consumers to reject the corporation which is posing “a bad influence.” “This is a move to cripple the cotton industry in Xinjiang, stirring trouble in China through Xinjiang,” he added.

Some bar employees were also stationed outside the shop and recruited customers by wearing t-shirts that declare support for Xinjiang cotton. They distributed towels made with cotton from the region. They were later asked to leave by security officers, who said organizing such activities required approval from the authorities.

“China does not welcome slanderers,” said an advertisement on a major thoroughfare in Shanghai.

However, retail branches of other affected brands such as Nike, Adidas and Uniqlo in the city remained teeming with customers.

Some young people wearing Nike and Adidas gear said they do support Chinese products. “Businesses should not get involved in politics,” said one. Another said she will slowly withdraw from purchasing products from these brands as it is difficult to boycott them immediately.

Meanwhile, shops in other cities such as Chengdu and Zhengzhou saw sporadic and occasionally violent protests.

