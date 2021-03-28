Beijing is “very unhappy” about a quarantine-free travel arrangement established between the Pacific island of Palau and Taiwan that is due to open on Thursday, after efforts to win over the Taipei ally failed, Apple Daily has learned.

Palauan President Surangel Whipps Jr. and his wife on Sunday arrived in Taipei for a four-day official visit to kick-start the “travel bubble” between his country and Taiwan. Whipps’ delegation was received by Taiwanese Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Wu at the Taoyuan International Airport.

The travel bubble, agreed by the two governments earlier this month, had greatly displeased Beijing, which saw breaking Taiwan’s diplomatic relations as one of its goals, people familiar with the situation told Apple Daily Taiwan. The new arrangement will allow people to travel between Taiwan and Palau without the need for COVID-19 quarantines.

Since the coronavirus pandemic’s outbreak last year, mainland China has been trying to woo Palau with donations of surgical masks, personal protective equipment and testing tools worth about HK$13.57 million (US$1.75 million), sources said.

Despite Beijing’s efforts, Palau, which has a tiny population of 20,000, valued the long-standing support from Taiwan’s medical and agricultural sectors, sources said. The United States’ defense umbrella covering Palau also had an influence on the Pacific country’s relations with Taiwan, they added.

During his first visit to Taiwan since taking office in January, Whipps is expected to undergo a body check at Taipei’s Shin Kong Wu Ho-Su Memorial Hospital, which has been supporting Palau’s medical services for years.

Whipps will hold a press conference and meet with Taiwanese Premier Su Tseng-chang on Monday. He will meet with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Tuesday before returning home on a Thursday flight that will carry the first passengers from Taiwan to Palau as part of the travel bubble.

