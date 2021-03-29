The High Court has rejected the bail application of former lawmakers Leung Kwok-hung, the oldest among the 47 democracy advocates accused of subversion, while postponing the hearing for democrats Claudia Mo and Jimmy Sham for two weeks.

65-year-old Leung, better known as Long Hair, was remanded back in custody on Monday after national security judge Esther Toh found insufficient grounds to believe he will not continue to commit acts that endanger national security.

Before the hearing began, Leung raised a victory sign in the dock and waved to his families and friends. “Political prosecution is shameful. Release all political prisoners,” he shouted from the dock.

Meanwhile, Madam Justice Toh adjourned the bail appeal for Sham, former convener of the Civil Human Rights Front, and Mo till April 12 and 14 respectively.

The postponement was due to the Department of Justice’s move to send over 150 pages of document and a dozen footage clips to the two’s defense lawyer Hectar Pun SC right before Monday’s hearing.

Pun and Maggie Yang, deputy director of public prosecutions got into a heated debate. Toh in the end delayed Sham’s hearing for two weeks, instead of a few hours as requested by Pun to review the materials.

Sham appeared well in the dock, waving to fellow activists Raphael Wong and Figo Chan. He also displayed the letters he has received during detention.

Before the hearing, activists Avery Ng, Raphael Wong, Tsang Kin-shing and Chan Po-ying, who is also the wife of Leung, protested outside the courthouse with a banner that called for the release of all political prisoners.

The 47 democracy advocates participated in or organized an unofficial primary election among the opposition camp last summer, in which over 600,000 Hongkongers cast their votes. Arrested in January, they were accused of attempting to topple the government by winning a majority in the legislature.

Only 11 have been granted bail so far, after the High Court revoked bail for several defendants. Some continue to challenge the decision in court. The trial is scheduled on May 31.

