China’s COVID-19 vaccination rate continues to fall behind that of Western countries, despite official efforts to boost the nationwide campaign.

In the first inoculation guidelines issued on Monday, the National Health Commission suggested seniors aged 60 or above to get the jabs, expanding its previous focus on the 18-59 age group. It added that vaccines from different manufacturers can be used interchangeably “under special circumstances.”

However, many remain hesitant in getting the vaccines, though no reservations are needed.

A Hongkonger working in Shenzhen, surnamed Chan, said he is not appealed unless travel restrictions can be lifted in exchange.

One of his colleagues suffered side effects after getting the first dose but was still confident in the vaccines made in China, Chan said. They did not read any reports and believed that everything provided by the country must be safe enough, he added.

But most of his colleagues would not rush for a shot, as the vast majority of the recent cases were imported, hence vaccination would make no difference in containing the virus, Chan said.

Chan said his friends and himself would not take the jab for now as the government has yet to announce any quarantine exemptions for vaccine takers.

Similarly, Chau, a Hongkonger based in Shanghai, said he would consider receiving the jab if vaccine record can be used as a “health code” or Hong Kong people can be exempted from compulsory quarantine when entering China.

With the national inoculation rate now standing at about 7.1%, China aims to have 40% of its population vaccinated against the coronavirus by June this year.

