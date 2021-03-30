Palau’s leader Surangel Whipps Jr. is scheduled to meet Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-wen on Tuesday, on the third day of his visit to the self-governed island.

Whipps arrived in Taipei on Sunday for a five-day visit. He was accompanied by John Hennessey-Nila, the U.S. ambassador to Koror, marking the first American ambassador to visit the self-ruled democracy in 43 years.

Whipps has met with Taiwan’s vice president William Lai and foreign minister Joseph Wu on Tuesday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their quarantine-free travel bubble, which is set to launch on April 1.

Whipps stressed the bubble was only possible thanks to the “collective effort” from Palau, the U.S. and Taiwan.

Palau, which is set to fully vaccinate all of its 18,000-strong population, had previously thanked the U.S. government for its aid in the inoculation rollout. Under the new bubble, residents of each country can travel without quarantine restrictions.

Wang Kaochen, director of Institute of International Affairs and Strategic Studies at Tamkang University, said the trip showed Washington’s support for Taipei as well as the intention of the Biden administration to strengthen official relations with the democractic island.

It also signals Palau and America’s recognition of Taiwan’s pandemic containment measures, Wang added.

