Chinese netizens found Nike’s promotional slogan for its first sneaker made from recycled materials “Let trash do the talk” provocative, after mistakenly associating trash with themselves amid boycott calls of foreign brands.

Some of them interpreted the slogan as sarcasm to Chinese people and urged e-commerce platform JingDong to take the now-removed advertisement down.

The slogan was published in February as Nike debuted its first eco-friendly basketball shoe made of at least 25% recycled content by weight.

The U.S. athleticwear giant is among the international brands facing a backlash in China over H&M’s last year’s statement that distanced itself from ties to Xinjiang, where Uighurs are pressed into state-imposed forced labor. State media and netizens have been calling for boycotts against these brands, including H&M, Nike, Adidas and Burberry.

However, Nike shoes still sold out on China’s e-commerce platforms since the campaign began last week.

