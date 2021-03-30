The Hong Kong government plans to limit public access to personal particulars of company directors, raising fear of further infringement on the freedom of the press and the public’s right to know.

Journalists, alongside other professionals, urged immediate withdrawal of the new proposal. But Chief Executive Carrie Lam refused on Tuesday, saying reporters should not be granted exemption under any circumstances.

The proposal, submitted to the Legislative Council by the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau, suggests a phased implementation of the changes.

First, companies will be allowed, with immediate effect, to withhold identification numbers and residential addresses of directors and secretaries from the public. The second phase, to commence in October 2022, will bar the public from accessing these “protected information” listed in the company registry. In the final stage, people may apply for protection of these information listed in the registry anytime starting from December 2023.

Only “specified persons” such as data owners and their authorized persons, members of the company, or public officers will be allowed to access protected information upon application.

The proposal will be tabled in LegCo in May, meaning it will be enacted before deliberation in the legislature. The “imminent need” to make changes is due to growing cases of doxxing and personal data misuse, said the government in a statement on Monday.

The Hong Kong Journalists Association strongly opposed the proposal and urged immediate withdrawal. The new inspection regime will severely undermine the flow of information as well as the city’s press freedom, the union slammed on Monday.

Likewise, activist investor David Webb said the plan will make the media’s investigation into corruption or conflict of interests more difficult.

Ng Hiu-tung, founder of investigative media outlet FactWire, said journalists should be considered one of the “specified persons,” as company registry searches are crucial for investigative reporting.

Lawyer Alan Wong also urges the government to consult the public prior to the implementation, especially the legal and accounting sectors which will face greater difficulties in handling commercial cases. Raymond Cheng, president of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, said residential addresses and identification numbers are needed for the assessment of connected transactions.

But Chief Executive Carrie Lam stood fast amid criticism, saying she “doesn’t see why journalists should be granted privilege” in her weekly press briefing on Tuesday morning.

