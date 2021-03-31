Chinese citizen journalist Chen Qiushi has returned to Qingdao city to live with his parents after going missing last year following his reports on COVID-19 in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, according to a friend.

The Beijing-based lawyer and activist had to observe restrictions imposed by the authorities on his movements and activities, said the friend, mixed martial arts practitioner Xu Xiaodong.

Xu on Monday uploaded a 30-minute video clip on social media platform YouTube, in which he said that Chen was taken to Tianjin for investigation after his exposé last year on the early stages of COVID-19 in Wuhan, the capital city of Hubei province.

Chen was later sent to Qingdao in Shandong province, and is now with his parents. Under their care, his physical and mental health had improved, Xu said, referring to a short video of his friend that he had seen.

He said that the lawyer looked slim and strong and still kept his signature beard. Chen was allowed to surf the internet and had access to the television and newspapers, but was barred from posting any comments on social media. His movements outside the house were restricted to grocery shopping and limited activities.

No charges were hanging over Chen at the moment, Xu added, expecting Chen to be able to speak publicly in September or October.

The information provided by Xu had not been verified.

In his video, Xu said that he had to write down the content before the recording started, to avoid making mistakes. He stammered several times, and explained that he was concerned about safety.

For example, Xu said “because of the relevant department’s protection of him [Chen],” he stuttered, then slapped himself, saying it would be “safe” to speak like this.

Chen disappeared on Feb. 6 last year, as he traveled to Wuhan, where the first coronavirus infections were recorded. He posted videos on YouTube and Twitter showing long lines outside hospitals and wards crowded with frail patients. He was said to have been under house arrest in Qingdao since October last year.

Click here for Chinese version

