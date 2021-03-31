It has come to the attention of Apple Daily that an article published on Feb. 5, titled “Chinese diplomats sharing fake news found on pro-China, anti-US network: report”, mistakenly quoted U.S. social network analysis company Graphika as saying online media Speakout HK had spread misinformation.

We would like to clarify that the quoted report by Graphika did not say that Speakout HK had spread misinformation. Apple Daily apologizes for the inconveniences and misunderstandings caused by our error.

