Five of nine prominent democratic figures convicted of unauthorized assembly are granted bail as their sentence will be handed down at a later date. Martin Lee, founder of the Democratic Party, barrister Margaret Ng, former lawmakers Lee Cheuk-yan, Cyd Ho and Albert Ho were released from the West Kowloon Law Courts Building after the trial on Thursday morning.

Jimmy Lai, founder of Apple Daily, and activist Leung Kwok-hung are remanded back in custody for separate charges under the national security law.

Seven defendants had pleaded not guilty to charges of participating in and organizing an unauthorized assembly in relation to a peaceful protest on Aug. 18 in 2019. District Judge Amanda Jane Woodcock will hear the plea of former legislators Au Lok-hin and Leung Yiu-chung, who pleaded guilty, on Thursday afternoon.

The Court of Final Appeal had ruled in 2005 that the crime of unauthorized assembly is constitutional and therefore has legal binding power on the district court, said Judge Woodcock. She also rejected the defense argument that the decision to prosecute the nine defendants was unconstitutional, citing the lack of evidence.

Citing the case of activists Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow, the prosecution said the charge is serious as it involves a large-scale rally that lasted for a long period. The prosecution suggested revoking bail for all defendants to deliver a clear message on the importance of maintaining public order and the severity of the crime.

The defense argued against the application, stressing that the scale and consequence of violence at the rally were taken into consideration in Wong’s case.

Judge Woodcock eventually extended the bail of five defendants and postponed the sentencing to April 16. Consideration of all sentencing options does not imply jail sentences are ruled out, she stressed. Under the additional bail conditions, the defendants are not allowed to leave Hong Kong and have to surrender all travel documents and BN(O) passports.

