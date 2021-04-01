A week after the U.S.-China meeting in Alaska fell apart, Wang Yi, China’s Foreign Minister has received a Russian delegation and visited six Middle East countries in a flurry of meetings to shore up alliance against America.

According to the New York Times, the trip sent an intentional message. “China hopes to position itself as the main challenger to an international order, led by the United States, that is generally guided by principles of democracy, respect for human rights and adherence to rule of law,” Steven Lee Myers wrote.

Though all six were Muslim-majority countries, few had expressed concerns about China’s oppression of Muslim Uighurs in Xinjiang. Wang thanked Saudi Arabia for their firm support on issues related to Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan, state media Xinhua News Agency reported. Whereas Turkey’s Mevlut Cavusoglu conveyed “sensitivity and thoughts” during the meeting, as 300 activists protested in Istanbul against China’s mass detention camps.

In Tehran, China signed a 25-year deal with Iran, agreeing to invest US$400 billion in exchange for supply of oil. Details of the sweeping agreement have not been made public, but they include cooperation in trade, economics and transport, according to Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry. Neither Iranian President Rouhani nor Supreme Leader’s Advisor Ali Larijani mentioned the issue of Xinjiang.

The impact of the deal is smaller than expected, said Ho-Fung Hung, a political economic professor at Johns Hopkins University. “It is not signed by the top leaders and does not state any actual numbers. It’s just an empty vision,” he said.

To avoid stringent American sanctions for violating the economic embargo on Iran, China is unlikely to make concrete promises. After the case of Huawei, any Chinese firm has been mindful to avoid being the target of U.S. sanctions, he added.

China is taking “huge risks,” said Yeung Ting-fai, a Hong Kong researcher on international studies, as the Biden administration has not lifted the embargo on Iran. There could be complications to the deal if the U.S. intercepts fleets transporting oil from Iran, he noted.

Though China claims that Middle Eastern countries support its stance on issues of core interests, Yeung pointed out that the alliances are built on shaky grounds. Turkey needs economic support from China, but is unlikely to side with Beijing on the issue of Xinjiang, as it might attract a local backlash. While Saudi Arabia continues to maintain close ties with the U.S., he added.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play