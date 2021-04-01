Chinese electronics giant Xiaomi unveiled its new logo on Tuesday evening, which looks surprisingly like its old logo.

The company “didn’t just change the shape from square to round”, said CEO Lei Jun. The new logo also represented a change in “the internal spirit as well as the mentality of the brand”, he defended.

The project is overseen by Japanese designer Kenya Hara, who reportedly charged 2 million yuan (US$304,909) for the design. “The new logo is not a simple redesign of the shape but an encapsulation of Xiaomi’s inner spirit,” Hara said in a video.

The new design, which is similar to the old one but with rounded corners, reflects the concept “Alive.” Using the mathematical formula for a superellipse, the designer adjusted the variables for a visually optimal balance and achieved the perfect shape between a square and a circle. It feels as though the logo has come alive, he explained.

James Tsui from the Hong Kong School of Design said while evaluating the quality of a design can be subjective, it is “a joke” to spend millions on a new logo like this one. The clean lines and shapes are traditional and it is a conservative design, he added.

“Even if the designer is well-known and no matter how he tried to explain the multiple layers of meanings behind the design, in terms of visual, the difference is small,” Tsui noted.

The logo, however, has gone viral online and been reported by multiple media outlets.

