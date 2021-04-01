by Fong Yuen

The main subject of Biden’s first press conference as the U.S. President was about U.S.-China relations, which went from ambiguity to clarify: ambiguity causes suspicions; clarify shows who is the friend, and who is the enemy.

Biden defined U.S.-China relations as competitive relations. The U.S. is concerned about the human rights issues in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, which are in the area of ideology or can be understood as competition. The U.S. is concerned about the security of the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea, which belongs to geopolitics, but it is also not wrong to call it a competition.

Biden suggested to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson that the democratic countries could also launch a plan similar to the CCP’s One Belt One Road initiative to fight against its outward expansion. It is geopolitics but can also be competition.

Biden’s U.S.-China conflicting relations can be summed up into three levels: the lowest level is the competitive relationship between the two countries’ power; the middle is the geopolitical confrontation, and the highest level is the hostile relationship in the ideological field between them.

The U.S.-China competition is a competition of power, like running a marathon. They have to increase their strength. During the run, they either reserve the energy for later or take the lead early on. Whoever with the best strategy and strength wins. There is no body-contact during the competition. All they could do is make the most of what they have.

Their geopolitical competition is similar to a game of Go. Whoever occupies the most areas win. Not only do the players have to set up their grounds as early as possible, but the occupied grounds also have to be “live,” and at the same time, the players have to try to trap the opponents to widen their own territories.

One needs to have a strong competitive advantage to win in a geopolitical confrontation. Only those with power can compete for territories. Otherwise, one can only look on as the opponent expands. The CCP has taken much advantage of the U.S. in the past decades. Now the U.S. has woken. Biden is working on the Indo-Pacific relations and planning to create a U.S. version of the One Belt One Road initiative. He is determined to confront the CCP.

The ideological hostility between the U.S. and China is like boxing. Their sole aim is to knock the opponent out, no matter how. A boxer has to be skilled, punch where it hurts, move with agility, attack when the opponent least expected, and also defend him/herself at all times. Regardless, the goal is to KO the opponent or win by points.

The prerequisite of ideological hostility is a country must be powerful and has the upper hand on geopolitics. Only then would the country have an overwhelming advantage. Ideological hostility is irreconcilable, but there will not be a winning chance without the two prerequisites.

Biden avoids the confrontation and hostility with China and limits the U.S.-China relations as a competitive relationship to reduce hostility and allow more time to plan thoroughly. If the U.S.-China relations are to be defined as hostile, the U.S. has to be powerful enough, and the external deployment needs to be ready to win the fight. The U.S. does not have the right internal and external conditions right now. If it acts recklessly and intensifies the conflicts, it would only ruin its own plans and allow the opponent to take advantage.

Ideological hostility is, in essence, irreconcilable. There is only one winner. But the situation can be dealt with if the conflict does not intensify. Both parties can even coexist for a long time, just like how China and the U.S. have been all these years. No one would talk about the hostile relationship until one side is well equipped and has the confidence to win. Then the situation might change.

The most important thing about the geopolitical confrontation is action, and the top priority is expanding territories. The U.S. has been numbed for so many years and given the CCP too many opportunities, which caused a significant reduction of its sphere of influence. Now that it is awake, it will, understandably, start to regroup and reclaim its territory. It explains what the U.S. has been doing with Taiwan, East China Sea, and South China Sea issues and its response to the One Belt One Road initiative.

The U.S. also uses Five Eyes Alliance as the base. It organizes the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, is resuming its relations with the EU and NATO, enforces the “divide and rule” strategy with ASEAN, and starts to focus on building a relationship with Central Asia. Everything is step by step, in progress.

Biden will be announcing an infrastructure plan worth US$3 trillion, which will increase investment in quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and biotechnology, etc. It aims to allow the U.S. to take the lead in infrastructure construction and high-tech research and development. It is a confident step of competitiveness that would be sufficient to stop China from getting ahead.

Also, Intel announced it has received a large order from the military and will spend US$20 billion to build high-performance wafers to guarantee the need for U.S. high-tech development. The government encourages private sectors to increase local investments, which could ensure supply chain security, and boost the economy, which increases employments, killing two birds with one stone.

Biden swore China would not get ahead of the U.S. while he is in office. It would not be an empty promise with the financial, economic, and technological strength of the U.S. Committed to competing with the strength of the country, but not letting the guard down on geopolitical confrontation and ideological hostility. The U.S. has been mild on its words but fierce on its execution. The conflict between China and the U.S. is heading too far down the deep end, and there is no way back.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play