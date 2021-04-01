One of Hong Kong’s top police officers has accused the United States of using its “aggressive” characteristic to suppress the growth of mainland China, which caused social unrest in Hong Kong over the past two years for its own political gain, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Oscar Kwok, the Hong Kong Police Force’s deputy commissioner for management, attributed Washington’s attempt to meddle in the Hong Kong affairs in order to stem Beijing’s development, saying it was in the U.S.’s gene to be combative.

“There are countries on Earth whose basic DNA is aggressive … I’m talking about the United States. And I think it’s also clearly stated what their intent is … To suppress the development of China. It’s an open secret,” Kwok said.

Kwok is one of the few officers in the top echelon of the police force who have not been sanctioned by Washington. Police commissioner Chris Tang, head of the police national security Edwina Lau and four of his colleagues were earlier included on the sanctions list by the U.S. Treasury Department.

Throughout the anti-government protests that swept through the former British colony in 2019, the city’s police force was strongly criticized by the West and human rights organizations, accusing it of using excessive and unwarranted force against demonstrators. Hong Kong police countered that protesters deployed violence against riot squad officers, including throwing bricks and firebombs during the demonstrations.

The U.S. Department of State on Wednesday published a report that said the national security law imposed by Beijing on the city last June had boosted its “control over the Hong Kong government’s policy and security functions.”

The report also argued that the checks and balances over the city’s law enforcement were inadequate and “lacks the necessary investigative powers to conduct an effective investigation.”

“Do not tempt the law — it’s simple,” Kwok warned Hong Kong residents to beware of breaching the red lines set by the authorities in Beijing and in Hong Kong.

“A healthy attitude is to say, ‘How can I be a responsible citizen and just make sure that I contribute to the overall harmony and peace and security of this place,’ rather than say ‘Hmm, let me see how far I can push this envelope, so that I can almost touch the red line, but you can’t touch me,’” Kwok said.

“This isn’t how we want to police Hong Kong,” he added.

