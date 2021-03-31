Hong Kong must foster national awareness and patriotism among local youth through an education system that is compatible with the principle of “one country, two systems,” a senior Chinese education official has said.

The country’s Ministry of Education would fully support the Hong Kong government in reforming the curriculum and implementing national education in schools, vice minister of education Song Demin said on Wednesday.

“We expect better results to be achieved in strengthening education among teenagers on China’s constitution, the Basic Law of Hong Kong, Chinese history, culture and the state of the nation,” Song said.

The ministry would also expand and deepen personnel exchanges between Hong Kong and the mainland, foster cooperation on science and technology, and conduct joint training, he added. Hong Kong students are expected to have more opportunities to visit mainland China for exchange, study and development.

Song’s remarks were part of a speech on Beijing’s education blueprint under the 14th Five-Year Plan, which will last until 2025. China wants to achieve equal access to basic public education and to narrow the gap between rural and urban areas.

The five-year plan would also focus on improving the quality of teachers and implementing nationwide quality control, Song said.

Liu Changya, director of the ministry’s department of development planning, said China aimed to increase the average years of schooling of the working-age population to 11.3 years by 2025. The figure was 10.8 years in 2020.

