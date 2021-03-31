Former legislator Andrew Wan, who is among dozens of Hong Kong pro-democracy figures detained over subversion charges for participating in an unofficial primary election, has been placed in solitary confinement for unspecified reasons, according to a friend who visited him.

Wan was categorized as a prisoner who could not interact with other inmates and was moved into solitary confinement far away from other democratic politicians at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre, said former Labour Party lawmaker Fernando Cheung, who visited Wan at the detention facility.

Wan was no longer able to communicate with other pro-democracy figures who had been in nearby cells and felt extremely lonely as a result, Cheung said.

Wan, a member of the Democratic Party, is among 47 politicians and activists charged with subversion for participating in an unofficial primary in the lead-up to last year’s legislative election. Only 11 of them are out on bail.

Cheung also visited Gary Fan of the Neo Democrats, who he said had been trying to keep his cell clean with scouring powder and diluted hand sanitizers to keep insects at bay.

Meanwhile, former Democratic Party leader Wu Chi-wai and activist Ventus Lau, on Tuesday learned of Hong Kong’s drastic electoral-system reform announced by Beijing, according to their friends and families.

Wu talked about his party’s future developments following the radical overhaul, Democratic Party Chairperson Lo Kin-hei said after visiting Wu on Wednesday.

Lau had started studying the new electoral system and was predicting who in the pro-Beijing camp might run in future elections, according to his girlfriend, Emilia Wong.

District councilor Ben Lam, who also visited the Lai Chi Kok facility, said one of the detainees asked about the 12 Hongkongers who were earlier held in Shenzhen.

Eight of the 12 Hongkongers were handed over to Hong Kong police last week after serving seven months behind bars in Shenzhen. The 12 — some of whom were facing charges linked to the 2019 protests — were captured by the Chinese Coast Guard last August when attempting to flee to Taiwan.

Click here for Chinese version

