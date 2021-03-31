Taiwan has dismissed claims that its pineapples had been infested with scale insects after mainland Chinese authorities showed pictures of the pests.

Zhu Fenglian, China’s spokesperson on Taiwan affairs, showed pictures of the insects in a press conference on Wednesday, almost a month after mainland China banned the import of Taiwanese pineapples.

She said authorities had informed Taiwan last year that 28 batches of its pineapples were infested with scale insects and accused the island’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party of political manipulation.

However, Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture minister, Chen Chi-chung, said officials had traced the allegedly infested pineapples to their origins but had not found any scale insects on them. He added that melanaspis smilacis — one of the bugs mainland China accused Taiwanese pineapples of carrying — were very rare on the island.

Chen said Taiwan had reached out to mainland Chinese officials for scientific proof and pictures of the infestation but had not received any response.

Taiwanese legislator Wang Mei-hui was skeptical of the photos that were shown by mainland Chinese authorities. She said the pictures would have been made public earlier if they were real.

China’s ban on Taiwanese pineapples has been seen as a tactic to exert pressure on the self-ruled island. Taiwanese politicians have since called for local residents to buy more of the fruit, with President Tsai Ing-wen launching a “pineapple challenge” on social media. Taiwan’s foreign minister, Joseph Wu, started the hashtag #FreedomPineapple and urged “like-minded friends around the globe” to rally behind the fruit.

