Hong Kong will bar election aspirants who are disqualified by a new vetting committee on national security reasons from challenging the decision in court, the constitutional affairs minister has said.

The committee, to consist of government ministers, will take advice from another, high-level committee in charge of national security when scrutinizing future hopefuls for chief executive, roles as legislators and membership on a 1,500-strong Election Committee that selects Hong Kong’s leader.

Potential candidates could appeal against the committee’s decisions in court, such as in the form of a judicial review, provided that their cases were unrelated to national security, Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Eric Tsang told legislators on Wednesday.

He sought to give assurance about people who had been disqualified from previous elections, saying they might still pass the screening in future polls.

The vetting committee would be in charge of political vetting, such as determining whether election hopefuls upheld the Basic Law, the city’s mini-constitution, the minister said.

Tsang was speaking at a Legislative Council meeting to discuss a political reform plan announced by Beijing on Tuesday.

He said that the new committee would take advice from the Committee for Safeguarding National Security, chaired by Chief Executive Carrie Lam, and from the police’s national security department. The two offices were established under a national security law foisted by Beijing on Hong Kong last June.

Civil servants who were returning officers previously responsible for the political vetting would in future look at basic details, such as the contender’s age and nationality, according to the minister.

Members of the vetting committee must resign if they intended to run in any of the three elections, in order to avoid a conflict of interest, Tsang said.

The powerful committee is being established under Beijing’s reform of the Hong Kong electoral system. Mainland officials said the move was to ensure that only “patriots” governed Hong Kong.

